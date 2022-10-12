Strs Ohio Invests $1.51 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 143.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 95.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

