Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Stock Performance

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

