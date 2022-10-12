Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,915 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 148,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,967.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 183,824 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.8% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 71,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

