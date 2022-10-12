Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after buying an additional 20,225,711 shares in the last quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.7 %

DNB opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.28%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

