Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 24.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Biohaven from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Activity

Biohaven Stock Up 7.8 %

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.10. The company has a market capitalization of $844.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

