Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.2 %

MUSA stock opened at $276.62 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.97 and a twelve month high of $303.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.51 and a 200 day moving average of $256.36.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

