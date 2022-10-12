Strs Ohio Sells 11,273 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

