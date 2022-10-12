Strs Ohio Sells 12,066 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 8,401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,490,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,483 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

