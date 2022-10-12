Strs Ohio Sells 2,499 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

