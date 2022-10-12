Strs Ohio Sells 4,981 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

