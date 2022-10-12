Strs Ohio Sells 606 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $228.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $238.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

