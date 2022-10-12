Strs Ohio Sells 73,400 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 94.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,035 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 94,119 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,309,245.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 520,388 shares of company stock valued at $81,752,898. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

