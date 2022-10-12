Strs Ohio Sells 9,949 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,688,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 22.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 360,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,868,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.56. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.