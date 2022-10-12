Strs Ohio Takes $1.43 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,619,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,606,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,179,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,013,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,485,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTW opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.28 and a 200-day moving average of $211.00. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.