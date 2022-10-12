Strs Ohio Trims Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,653,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 690,983 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 511,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $13,719,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

