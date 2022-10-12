Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $92.51

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.51 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 1554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Synaptics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

