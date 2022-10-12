Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.45

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.45 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 96900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $329.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 58,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,019,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

