Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.44

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 14828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $255,321. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

