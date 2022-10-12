The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $481.82

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 481.82 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 483.87 ($5.85), with a volume of 35729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.50 ($5.94).

The Merchants Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 540.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 554.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of £658.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.16.

The Merchants Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 6.85 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

