Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.34% of Traeger worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the first quarter worth about $15,611,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the first quarter worth about $5,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 27.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 574,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 260,933 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 730,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 226,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $29,184.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,916,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 27,476 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $107,705.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,966,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Traeger Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair cut shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

NYSE COOK opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 34.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

