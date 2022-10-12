Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.90

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.90 and last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 1664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Trimble Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Trimble by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $301,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,428.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,069 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 299.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

