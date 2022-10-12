Truist Financial Corp Acquires 27,248 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,578,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 236,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

