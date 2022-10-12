Truist Financial Corp Acquires 45,658 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,658 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 41,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 393.9% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $224,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Fortinet by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 9,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.49.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

