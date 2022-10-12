Truist Financial Corp Acquires 6,642 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

