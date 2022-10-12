Truist Financial Corp Acquires 68,684 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 180.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Performance

PJUN opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

