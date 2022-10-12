Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 113,775 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,540,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $306,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,488,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $732,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

