Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.87% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

