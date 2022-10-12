Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 109.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,513 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 120,319 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,860,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,967,000 after buying an additional 674,813 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

