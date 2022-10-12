Truist Financial Corp Buys 357,581 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 1,017.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,581 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5,673.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.02.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.