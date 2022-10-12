Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,859,000 after buying an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,822,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,664,000 after buying an additional 114,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXRH stock opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $96.11. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

