Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UDR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.72.

UDR Trading Up 1.9 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

