Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ashland worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ashland by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Ashland Stock Performance

ASH opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.