Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,523,423 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 86.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Vertical Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $37.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.28.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 0.54. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

