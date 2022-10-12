Truist Financial Corp Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 385.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $247.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

