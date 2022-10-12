Truist Financial Corp Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

