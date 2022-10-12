Truist Financial Corp Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.