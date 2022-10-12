Truist Financial Corp Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 153.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.