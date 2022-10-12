Truist Financial Corp Has $4.02 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,869,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR opened at $328.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.37 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.82.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.63.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $514,031.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,090 shares in the company, valued at $146,838,605.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total value of $514,031.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,838,605.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

