Truist Financial Corp Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

