Truist Financial Corp Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.