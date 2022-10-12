Truist Financial Corp Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 804.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,022 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

