Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.78% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $577.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.06. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

