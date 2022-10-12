Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81,987 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Enstar Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $36,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

