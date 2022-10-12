Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC opened at $130.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $129.91 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.