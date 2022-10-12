Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,616 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

FPX stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

