Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,303 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

