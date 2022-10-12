Truist Financial Corp Purchases 753 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of RLI worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth $6,815,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 44.5% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 173,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RLI by 193.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.