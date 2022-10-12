Truist Financial Corp Purchases 9,904 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 125.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

