Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

