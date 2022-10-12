Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $82.28.

